Aflac President Paul Amos II resigns

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Aflac President Paul Amos II, son of CEO Dan Amos, has announced his resignation.

Amos’ resignation as President and from the Board of Directors is effective July 1 as he will be joining a private equity firm.

Upon his resignation, Paul Amos said, "I have been fortunate to be involved with this company my entire life. I've enjoyed it and have decided it's time for me to look forward to the next phase."

Aflac Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan Amos remarked, "As a CEO, it has been a privilege to work with Paul and see firsthand all of the contributions he has made to our continuing success in the Japanese market. As a father, I wish him the very best as he enters this new chapter."

Dan Amos, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is assuming the title of President of Aflac and associated responsibilities.

Additional responsibilities will be shared by select members of the executive management team in Japan and the U.S.

Prior to 2013, Amos served as president and chief operating officer of Aflac U.S., the largest voluntary insurer in the nation.

Under his leadership, sales totaled more than $10 billion. While serving as Aflac’s president and COO, Amos was ranked sixth on ExecRank’s 2012 list of the top 100 COOs in the United States.

Amos joined Aflac as executive vice president of U.S. Operations in 2005 and was named COO and president in 2007.

Before taking on his corporate leadership roles, he served as the state sales coordinator for Aflac’s Georgia-North operation, which grew to become the company’s No. 1 operation.

He has more than 15 years of leadership experience in the insurance and financial services industries. Before joining Aflac, Amos worked in the corporate legal division of a Washington-based merger and acquisition law firm.

He serves on the boards of directors of Aflac Incorporated and the Turner School of Business at Columbus State University. He is also a member of the Georgia Research Alliance Board of Trustees, the COLE Leadership Circle of Duke’s Fuqua/Coach K. Center on Leadership and Ethics, and the advisory board of BeWell.

Amos earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Duke University and a Master of Business Administration from Emory University. He also holds a Juris Doctor degree from Tulane University.

He and his wife Courtney are the parents of four children and currently lives in Columbus.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.