GA Governor Deal announces 911 authority

ATLANTA (WTVM) – Governor Nathan Deal announced the creation of the local government 911 authority Thursday.

The authority which will be housed under the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, effective on July 1.

Governor Deal says that the authority will oversee 911 operations in hopes of finding solutions to modernize the 911 system and communications network.

The local government 911 authority advisory board was recommended by Senate Bill 222.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.