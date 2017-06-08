JROTC cadet leadership camp

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – Hundreds of cadets from area schools participating in the annual JROTC Leadership Camp Thursday.

Cadets got a sample of what it is like to go through airborne school by jumping from the 34-foot airborne towers on Eubanks Field.

They also took part in other leadership skill exercises through specialized army training.

These exercises challenged them to face their weaknesses and build confidence.

One student spoke with us about what she has taken away from this camp.

“I have enhanced as a person greatly. My leadership skills have improved. I have learned how to interact with others make friends and persevere through anything,” said Jyaira Carter, JROTC cadet.

Cadets also visited the national infantry museum for a college and career fair with school dignitaries.

