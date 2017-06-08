CPD needs your help finding runaway teen

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a runaway teen.

The family of 14-year-old Janayah Jackson is concerned for her safety. They say that she was last seen in the N. Lumpkin Rd. area about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

She was wearing blue sweat pants, a white tee shirt, and a grey UGA hoodie. She is 5’4’’ and weighs 140 pounds.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Janayah Jackson, please call the Columbus Police Department 706-653-3400.

