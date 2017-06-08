Northside HS CB signs with Mars Hill University - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Northside HS CB signs with Mars Hill University

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Dave Platta/WTVM) (Source: Dave Platta/WTVM)
(Source: Dave Platta/WTVM) (Source: Dave Platta/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Northside High School cornerback Trey Giles signed on the dotted line today to play football for Mars Hill University in Mars Hill, North Carolina near Asheville. 

Surrounded by family, coaches, youth pastor and friends, during the signing ceremony inside NHS’s library Thursday afternoon, Trey thanked God for the opportunity to play at a Division II school on a scholarship.

He said the plan is to ‘touch the field’ as a freshman by working hard to earn the privilege to play. As a senior at NHS, Trey started at cornerback garnering 50 tackles during the season.

“I have waited for this day since I started playing football as a young kid and I never thought it would happen, but it’s here,” said Trey.

Trey is the oldest son of Tracey & Roslyn Giles, News Anchor & Reporter for WTVM News Leader 9 on Fox 54.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Local SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • Northside HS CB signs with Mars Hill University

    Northside HS CB signs with Mars Hill University

    Thursday, June 8 2017 7:41 PM EDT2017-06-08 23:41:19 GMT
    (Source: Dave Platta/WTVM)(Source: Dave Platta/WTVM)

    Northside High School cornerback Trey Giles signed on the dotted line today to play football for Mars Hill University in Mars Hill, North Carolina near Asheville.

    More >>

    Northside High School cornerback Trey Giles signed on the dotted line today to play football for Mars Hill University in Mars Hill, North Carolina near Asheville.

    More >>

  • Lions look to clinch third place

    Lions look to clinch third place

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 12:50 AM EDT2017-06-07 04:50:25 GMT
    Kyle Griswould returns interception for TD versus Corpus Christi Rage.Kyle Griswould returns interception for TD versus Corpus Christi Rage.
    The Columbus Lions are on a roll right now.  The Lions have posted four straight dominating wins to move to 7-3, one victory away from clinching third seed in the National Arena League playoffs.  Last Saturday night's win over the Corpus Christi Rage was definitely one for the books. The offense might have failed to score on their first drive, but the next eight times they got their hands on the ball they scored touchdowns. They could have had more, except the defense got...More >>
    The Columbus Lions are on a roll right now.  The Lions have posted four straight dominating wins to move to 7-3, one victory away from clinching third seed in the National Arena League playoffs.  Last Saturday night's win over the Corpus Christi Rage was definitely one for the books. The offense might have failed to score on their first drive, but the next eight times they got their hands on the ball they scored touchdowns. They could have had more, except the defense got...More >>

  • AJ Kehoe named new Central High School baseball coach

    AJ Kehoe named new Central High School baseball coach

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-06-03 02:39:49 GMT
    (Source: Dave Platta/WTVM)(Source: Dave Platta/WTVM)

    AJ Kehoe has been named the new head baseball coach at Central High School, school officials announced on Friday. 

    More >>

    AJ Kehoe has been named the new head baseball coach at Central High School, school officials announced on Friday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly