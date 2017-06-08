Northside HS CB signs with Mars Hill University

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Northside High School cornerback Trey Giles signed on the dotted line today to play football for Mars Hill University in Mars Hill, North Carolina near Asheville.

Surrounded by family, coaches, youth pastor and friends, during the signing ceremony inside NHS’s library Thursday afternoon, Trey thanked God for the opportunity to play at a Division II school on a scholarship.

He said the plan is to ‘touch the field’ as a freshman by working hard to earn the privilege to play. As a senior at NHS, Trey started at cornerback garnering 50 tackles during the season.

“I have waited for this day since I started playing football as a young kid and I never thought it would happen, but it’s here,” said Trey.

Trey is the oldest son of Tracey & Roslyn Giles, News Anchor & Reporter for WTVM News Leader 9 on Fox 54.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.