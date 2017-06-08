Body of missing man recovered from Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms the body of a missing man has been recovered from the Chattahoochee River.

The body of 25-year-old Thomas Odom was pulled from the Chattahoochee River around 8:45 p.m. about 200 yards south of the Bulldog Bait and Tackle, near the Civil War Naval Museum along Victory Drive.

According to a police report, 25-year-old Thomas Odom is from Warner Robins and he was in Columbus visiting family.

Odom was snorkeling and got caught up in what could have been a rip current and went under just south of the 13th Street Bridge Wednesday afternoon.

A massive search effort was put on by the Columbus Fire Department's Water Rescue Team and the Department of Natural Resources as a helicopter and six boats were on site searching.

