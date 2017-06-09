West Point police investigate Thursday night shooting

A West Point man suffered a single gunshot wound Thursday on the 1100 block of Avenue L. Officers responded to the report at 11:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to West Georgia Medical Center, where he was treated for a single gunshot wound.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the West Point Police Department at 706-645-3525 or the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

