Storm Team 9: Your weekend weather looks mostly dry. Find out more here!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a very gloomy few days around the Valley we're finally getting into a few dry and sunny days. Sunshine will be the story through Saturday with afternoon highs reaching the to upper 80s. By the time we get ready for Sunday, however, moisture levels will be on the way up and we will have to mention an isolated coverage of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening with a few more clouds.

Starting next Monday and going through the end of next week, there will be plenty of moisture in place to get showers and thunderstorms going, so we will up the rain coverage to 30-50% each day, with the best chances coming during the afternoon and evening. It won't be a washout, but you'll want to have the umbrella and the FREE WTVM weather app handy to track showers and storms.

