Annual Box City Summer Art Camp to launch Monday

Historic Columbus’s 9th annual Box City Summer Art Camp begins Monday, June 12 at the Wynton Arts Academy.

The camp gives an understanding of the development of communities and their current difficulties and successes. The curriculum allows students to make their own buildings and create cities from cardboard boxes.

The first camp session is June 12-15 and the second session is June 26-29. Each camp contains approximately 45 children and is open to children ages 7-13. Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, Dorothy Daniel of Trees Columbus, and architects Jack Jenkins and Bobb Kidd are special guests. They will give an insight of architectural design, what makes a great community, and more.

The Box City Summer Art Camp ends with a presentation in which one camper will receive the “key” to the city.

For more information about the camp, call 706-322-0756, or callie@historiccolumbus.com.

