Columbus receives Brownfields Community-Wide Assessment Grant

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announced that the Columbus Consolidated Government is the recipient of $300,000 U.S. EPA Brownfields Community-Wide Assessment Grant.

"The City of Columbus is thrilled with the news of the $300,000 EPA Brownfields grant," said Mayor Tomlinson. "This is a tremendous opportunity to coordinate with our federal partners to begin the process of bringing abandoned or underutilized properties back on the tax rolls as meaningful assets of our community," Mayor Tomlinson said.

The environmental conditions of properties that may include former textile mills, public housing, and former service stations will be assessed as a result of the project.

In addition, revitalization of the 2nd Avenue corridor is anticipated with the federal funding of the Brownfields Program.

Mayor Tomlinson and local delegation attended the EPA Brownfields Grant Selection Ceremony in Atlanta Wednesday.

