Callaway Gardens' movies on the beach & concert series announced - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Callaway Gardens' movies on the beach & concert series announced for Summer 2017

By Raven Poole, Digital Content Producer
Connect

PINE MOUNTAIN, GA (WTVM) - Beginning at 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays this Summer, head to Robin Lake Beach for your Summer entertainment where every day is a beach day.

Enjoy some great movies on a 50-foot inflatable screen with a powerful sound and projection system at Callaway Gardens’ Movies on the Beach every Friday night. 

Kick back and relax with these family-friendly movies:

  • June 9  Moana
  • June 16  The Secret Life of Pets
  • June 23  Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • June 30  Sing
  • July 7  Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • July 14  The Lego Batman Movie
  • July 21  Pete’s Dragon
  • June 28  Storks
  • August 4  The Angry Birds Movie
  • August 11  The Legend of Tarzan (2016)
  • August 18  The Jungle Book (2016)
  • August 26  TENTATIVE Beauty and the Beast (2016)

Between June 2 and July 21, Friday nights will include performances by the famous FSU Flying High Circus at 8 p.m. prior to the movie. Movies will start as soon as it is dark enough, usually around 9 p.m.

Admission for Movie Nights is $10 per adult; $5 per child age 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. 

Admission will be complimentary for annual pass holders and military (active and retired with ID) and half-price for up to four guests in the same vehicle. 

Veterans (with ID) receive half-price admission for themselves.

Saturday Sunset DJ, Circus & Music Series

Saturday nights will kick off at 5 p.m. with an onsite DJ.  As the sun sets, guests will enjoy these talented musicians as they take the stage at 7 p.m.:

  • June 10 Aces and 8s
  • June 17 Wicked Dixie
  • June 24 River Dan
  • July 8 Krissy Andrews Band
  • July 15 Money Shot
  • July 22 Into the Further
  • July 29 Sons-N-Britches
  • August 5 Brandon Holden
  • August 12 The Goodfellas
  • August 19 Barstool Prophets
  • August 26 Brandon Holden

Additional musical entertainment will be part of Special Event weekends including:

Independence Day Weekend’s Star Spangled Beach Party

  • July 1 Brandon Holden and Daniel Lee
  • July 2 Drew Ellis and Kyle Wilson
  • July 3 Aces and 8s and Barstool Prophets
  • July 4 Sons-N-Britches, Josh Newcome, The Regulars**

Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival

  • September 1 The Regulars**
  • September 2 Kyle Wilson**
  • September 3 Money Shot**

During intermission, guests can take in a thrilling performance by the FSU Flying High Circus during.  Saturday concert admission is $10 per adult; $5 per child age 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.  Admission will be complimentary for annual pass holders and military (active and retired with ID) and half-price for up to four guests in the same vehicle.  Veterans (with ID) receive half-price admission for themselves.

Saturday nights June 3 through July 22 also will include performances by the famous FSU Flying High Circus at intermission, around 8 p.m. Following the entertainment, a Fireworks Finale will make each week memorable. 

Both nights, Friday’s Movie on the Beach or Saturday’s Sunset Concert, are great ways to end a full day of family fun at Callaway Gardens. 

The Beach Pavilion Concessions and bars will be open for patrons.

Guests visiting the Gardens during the day will be admitted to the movies and concerts at no additional cost.

Day General Admission is $20*/adult; $10/child (ages 6 to 12); children 5 and younger are admitted for free. 

The Gardens and its attractions are open daily during the Summer from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

The Beach stays open throughout the duration of these activities.

For more details on Callaway Gardens, visit here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here

Powered by Frankly