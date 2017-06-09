Callaway Gardens' movies on the beach & concert series announced for Summer 2017

PINE MOUNTAIN, GA (WTVM) - Beginning at 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays this Summer, head to Robin Lake Beach for your Summer entertainment where every day is a beach day.

Enjoy some great movies on a 50-foot inflatable screen with a powerful sound and projection system at Callaway Gardens’ Movies on the Beach every Friday night.

Kick back and relax with these family-friendly movies:

June 9 Moana

June 16 The Secret Life of Pets

June 23 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

June 30 Sing

July 7 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

July 14 The Lego Batman Movie

July 21 Pete’s Dragon

June 28 Storks

August 4 The Angry Birds Movie

August 11 The Legend of Tarzan (2016)

August 18 The Jungle Book (2016)

August 26 TENTATIVE Beauty and the Beast (2016)

Between June 2 and July 21, Friday nights will include performances by the famous FSU Flying High Circus at 8 p.m. prior to the movie. Movies will start as soon as it is dark enough, usually around 9 p.m.

Admission for Movie Nights is $10 per adult; $5 per child age 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.

Admission will be complimentary for annual pass holders and military (active and retired with ID) and half-price for up to four guests in the same vehicle.

Veterans (with ID) receive half-price admission for themselves.

Saturday Sunset DJ, Circus & Music Series

Saturday nights will kick off at 5 p.m. with an onsite DJ. As the sun sets, guests will enjoy these talented musicians as they take the stage at 7 p.m.:

June 10 Aces and 8s

June 17 Wicked Dixie

June 24 River Dan

July 8 Krissy Andrews Band

July 15 Money Shot

July 22 Into the Further

July 29 Sons-N-Britches

August 5 Brandon Holden

August 12 The Goodfellas

August 19 Barstool Prophets

August 26 Brandon Holden

Additional musical entertainment will be part of Special Event weekends including:

Independence Day Weekend’s Star Spangled Beach Party

July 1 Brandon Holden and Daniel Lee

July 2 Drew Ellis and Kyle Wilson

July 3 Aces and 8s and Barstool Prophets

July 4 Sons-N-Britches, Josh Newcome, The Regulars**

Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival

September 1 The Regulars**

September 2 Kyle Wilson**

September 3 Money Shot**

During intermission, guests can take in a thrilling performance by the FSU Flying High Circus during. Saturday concert admission is $10 per adult; $5 per child age 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. Admission will be complimentary for annual pass holders and military (active and retired with ID) and half-price for up to four guests in the same vehicle. Veterans (with ID) receive half-price admission for themselves.

Saturday nights June 3 through July 22 also will include performances by the famous FSU Flying High Circus at intermission, around 8 p.m. Following the entertainment, a Fireworks Finale will make each week memorable.

Both nights, Friday’s Movie on the Beach or Saturday’s Sunset Concert, are great ways to end a full day of family fun at Callaway Gardens.

The Beach Pavilion Concessions and bars will be open for patrons.

Guests visiting the Gardens during the day will be admitted to the movies and concerts at no additional cost.

Day General Admission is $20*/adult; $10/child (ages 6 to 12); children 5 and younger are admitted for free.

The Gardens and its attractions are open daily during the Summer from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Beach stays open throughout the duration of these activities.

For more details on Callaway Gardens, visit here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.