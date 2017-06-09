Hearing rescheduled for alleged driver in deadly chase

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The suspect who Columbus police say led them on a deadly chase in Phenix City was supposed to make his first court appearance today has been rescheduled because of a conflict of interest.

The public defender assigned to Dumas is also defending Robert Fletcher who was the passenger in the stolen SUV that crashed into Frank McLemore's car Saturday, June 4 Street in Phenix City.

That crash killed McLemore and injured his wife.

Dezhuan Dumas is accused of being the driver.

Dumas will appear in court Monday morning June 12 at 9 a.m.

