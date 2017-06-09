Columbus Fire Department recognized for service

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Fire Department is being recognized for superior service and that could mean money in the bank for local homeowners.
The department is being rewarded a new certification for it's excellent response time and standards.
That certification is called the ISO or the insurance services office certification.
The Columbus Fire and Emergency Management Services received what is considered one of the highest ratings from the ISO which is a rating of one.
Because of this, the Fire Department is one of 14 other departments within the state with this prestigious award.
Fire Chief Jeff Meyer and Mayor Teresa Tomlinson says this certification which goes into effect September 1 could lower property insurance rates for homeowners and business owners.
"After September 1, it behooves everyone to contact their insurance companies to see it if there is a positive effect on their insurance rates," says Chief Jeff Meyer.
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson says, "You need to tell your agent that you live in an ISO 1 Class 1 community and also it's going to help us with economic development opportunities because large entities do look at how sophisticated your community is."
This certification took about 12 years to receive.
