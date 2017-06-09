Local women take part in Miss Alabama while Columbus prepares for Miss Georgia

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - More than one hundred young women across Georgia and Alabama are vying for the crown in their state all to get them to the big stage at Miss America.

Friday morning was busy for dozens of contestants across both Alabama and Georgia.

As several young ladies in Alabama wrap up the last night of preliminary competition, contestants in Georgia check in for their first day of pageant week.

Forty-eight contestants are competing in the 2017 Miss Alabama Pageant.

Tonight is the final night of preliminary competition.

That's where the top 15 contestants will be selected to compete for the finals tomorrow at the Samford University Wright Center in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, in Columbus, 54 Miss Georgia contestants are preparing to check into their accommodations this morning for the week.

The first line of events starts tomorrow with the Miss Georgia UpTown Celebration with meet the Crowns at the RiverCenter Lobby and the Miss Georgia Parade.

Preliminary competition for Miss Georgia pageant officially Tuesday.

Among many judges this year, Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson will be a judge.

Both Miss Alabama and Miss Georgia pageants are scholarship organizations.

