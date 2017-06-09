Auburn police arrest man on burglary, theft charges

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) -

On June 8, 2017, Auburn Police arrested Elijah Lee, age 19 from Auburn on warrants charging him with burglary third degree and theft of property third degree.

Police say the arrest stems from an investigation into a report of a burglary that occurred on June 1st at a residence in the 700 block of Meagan Lane.

According to the victim, someone forced entry into their residence when they weren’t home and stole electronics valued at $750.00.

Further investigation into the incident by Auburn Police resulted in Lee being developed as a suspect.

He was identified as the individual responsible for unlawfully entering the residence and committing the theft; warrants were obtained for his arrest.

Lee was subsequently located by APD Officers and taken into custody.

Lee was transported to the Lee County Jail where he remains in custody on a $6,000 bond.

