Police obtain warrants for 2 suspects wanted in West Point shooting

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) - West Point police have obtained warrants for two suspects in Thursday night's shooting.

On June 8, 2017 at 11:30 p.m., officers from the West Point Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Avenue L, in reference to an individual who had been shot.

The victim was transported to the West Georgia Medical Center, where he was treated for a single gunshot wound.

The West Point Police Department Criminal Investigation’s Division conducted an investigation into this incident and has obtained warrants for the arrest of Delani Scott, age 38 and Deonte Scott, age 22; for aggravated battery and aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, both individuals are residents of West Point.

The West Point Police Department is requesting assistance in this investigation and is encouraging anyone who may have any information in regards to this incident or the whereabouts of the defendants to contact the West Point Police Department 706-645-3525 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

