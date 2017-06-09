Police obtain warrants for 2 suspects wanted in West Point shooting

A West Point man suffered a single gunshot wound Thursday on the 1100 block of Avenue L. Officers responded to the report at 11:30 p.m.More >>
A West Point man suffered a single gunshot wound Thursday on the 1100 block of Avenue L. Officers responded to the report at 11:30 p.m.More >>
The West Point Police Department Criminal Investigation’s Division conducted an investigation into this incident and has obtained warrants for the arrest of Delani Scott, age 38 and Deonte Scott, age 22; for aggravated battery and aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, both individuals are residents of West Point.More >>
The West Point Police Department Criminal Investigation’s Division conducted an investigation into this incident and has obtained warrants for the arrest of Delani Scott, age 38 and Deonte Scott, age 22; for aggravated battery and aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, both individuals are residents of West Point.More >>
The suspect who Columbus police say led them on a deadly chase in Phenix City was supposed to make his first court appearance today has been rescheduled because of a conflict of interest.More >>
The suspect who Columbus police say led them on a deadly chase in Phenix City was supposed to make his first court appearance today has been rescheduled because of a conflict of interest.More >>
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announced that the Columbus Consolidated Government is the recipient of $300,000 U.S. EPA Brownfields Community-Wide Assessment Grant. ..More >>
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announced that the Columbus Consolidated Government is the recipient of $300,000 U.S. EPA Brownfields Community-Wide Assessment Grant. ..More >>
Historic Columbus’s 9th annual Box City Summer Art Camp begins Monday, June 12 at the Wynton Arts Academy.More >>
Historic Columbus’s 9th annual Box City Summer Art Camp begins Monday, June 12 at the Wynton Arts Academy.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone. Her son said she was legally blind.More >>
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone. Her son said she was legally blind.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>
Some people might have been scared, and unsure of what to do - but not McCurry. The homeowner, who lives near a creek and raises chickens, has dealt with snakes before.More >>
Some people might have been scared, and unsure of what to do - but not McCurry. The homeowner, who lives near a creek and raises chickens, has dealt with snakes before.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.More >>
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.More >>
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.More >>
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.More >>