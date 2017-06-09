The state of Georgia celebrates Georgia On My Mind Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Friday is Georgia On My Mind Day where tourist were able to get a taste of Georgia living.

The theme this year was The Year of The Film because of all the films and production that takes place in the state.

All the visitor's information centers across the state offered free entertainment food and activities for tourist.

"Tourism is extremely important to the community. We have attractions and hotels in the area. We attractions that are free in Columbus and all over Georgia,” says Lativia Rivers of the Georgia visitor’s information center.

Some of the venders at the Visitors Center in Columbus were the Columbus Museum, Whitewater Express, and the national infantry museum.

