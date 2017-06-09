Update: New details released on victims of deadly police chase in Phenix City

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - News Leader 9 is learning more information on the chase ended in a deadly crash involving innocent bystanders along 14th Street.

According to UAB hospital, Erin Mclemore was last listed in good condition and has since been released from the hospital for treatment.

Erin along with her husband Frank, were reportedly on their way to their granddaughter's engagement party the evening of June 3 when their car was hit in a police chase resulting in a deadly crash.

Funeral services are scheduled for Frank next Saturday, June 17 at Vance Memorial Chapel in Phenix City.

The services will be at 2 p.m. and a viewing will be held from Noon until 2 p.m.

According to Vance Funeral Home, a funeral fund has been set up through CB&T of East Alabama.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.