Laboratory confirms case of Rabies In Columbus

A West Point man suffered a single gunshot wound Thursday on the 1100 block of Avenue L. Officers responded to the report at 11:30 p.m.More >>
Historic Columbus’s 9th annual Box City Summer Art Camp begins Monday, June 12 at the Wynton Arts Academy.More >>
The West Point Police Department Criminal Investigation’s Division conducted an investigation into this incident and has obtained warrants for the arrest of Delani Scott, age 38 and Deonte Scott, age 22; for aggravated battery and aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, both individuals are residents of West Point.More >>
News Leader 9 is learning more information on the chase ended in a deadly crash involving innocent bystanders along 14th Street.More >>
Thursday, June 8, 2017, a fox from the Fornof Road area in Columbus was tested by the state laboratory and found to have rabies.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Subway worker Cathy Stafford challenged a robbery suspect during an act of bravery.More >>
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.More >>
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.More >>
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone. Her son said she was legally blind.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.More >>
