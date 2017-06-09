Laboratory confirms case of Rabies In Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Thursday, June 8, 2017, a fox from the Fornof Road area in Columbus was tested by the state laboratory and found to have rabies.

Animal Control officers should be contacted by residents if any stray, domestic animals, or wildlife such or bats, raccoons, foxes, etc., are seen in your area.

Residents in the Fornof Road area are strongly advised to take the following precautions:

Have all of your dogs and cats vaccinated against rabies! Do not delay . See your veterinarian.

Do not pick up or handle any stray dog or cat, or any wild animals- call local animal control to pick it up.

Report any animal bites and or scratches to the Health Department. During non-business hours, contact GA Poison Control 800-222-1222 to report.

Contact Animal Control to report any animals that are behaving strangely or aggressively.

If your pet is behaving strangely or is injured, contact your local veterinarian immediately.

Teach children about the dangers of stray and wild animals.

If you are bitten or scratched by any animal, please:

Wash and rinse the wound thoroughly for several minutes. Apply a disinfectant. Seek medical attention at once. Report the animal bite and/or scratch to the Health Department.

Contact Information for Residents:

Columbus Department of Environmental Health – 706-321-6170

Columbus Animal Control – 706-653-4512

Georgia Poison Control – 800-222-1222

Emergency – 911

