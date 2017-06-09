Columbus hosts Jehovah's Witness Convention

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - This year's Jehovah Witness Convention began Friday at the Columbus Civic Center.

This year's theme is "Don't Give Up."

This regional convention is being held in 180 cities across the country.

Convention Spokesperson, William Goodman, tells us today people deal with so much discouragement and the Bible gives us a reason to have a happy life and a promise of an even better future ahead.

Goodman says, "To strengthen our faith, to help us to endure the trials and test that we deal with every day in life, this gives us that encouragement and helps us to have a close relationship with our creator and helps us to have better and happy family lives."

This event will be going on all weekend long and picking back up next weekend for a different group of people.

This convention has different speakers, showing a 3-part feature film every day of the event, interviews, and different lectures and presentations.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.