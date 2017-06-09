Columbus hosts Jehovah's Witness Convention

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tony Deshawn Bentley Jr. of Moultrie, Georgia for domestic violence in the second degree after stabbing his girlfriend.More >>
One of the two suspects wanted in Thursday night's West Point shooting has been arrested.More >>
Shaw High School graduate, Jose Gonzalez Ochoa, who was detained for his current immigration status is now eligible for a U Visa in order to remain in the U.S.More >>
Family and friends say their final goodbye's to a 15-month-old boy who was allegedly killed by his babysitter on June 3 in Phenix City.More >>
One killed and dozens injured in an Atlanta area bus crash yesterday. The church group from Alabama was traveling for a mission trip. Today, a pastor who knew some of the people on the bus is reaching out to give help to those affected.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
One of Carnival's most popular and largest parades spent money on Gulf Coast beach trips. Now, the captain of the Mystic Krewe of Nyx refuses to answer our questions after a source dropped off a stack of credit card records that one CPA says may show violations of the law.More >>
