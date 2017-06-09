Community voices opposition to construction of new St. Paul Methodist Church building

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Neighbors living near a local church in Lake Bottom are posting signs in their front yard in hopes to stop a new construction project.

City Councilwoman, Judy Thomas, says St. Paul Methodist Church is looking to close down a portion of Leonard Street to build a new youth building.

This proposed project will also mean tearing down a home that currently sits on the property where the building would go.

The church does own both sides of the property on Leonard Street but residents in the area say they do not want any changes.

