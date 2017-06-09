Pastor helps victims of Atlanta bus crash

ATLANTA, GA (RNN) - One killed and dozens injured in an Atlanta area bus crash yesterday.

The church group from Alabama was traveling for a mission trip.

Today, a pastor who knew some of the people on the bus is reaching out to give help to those affected.

Raycom News Network spoke to the pastor of another church in Huntsville who knows several people who were on that bus Thursday when tragedy struck.

He says what the victims need right now is prayer and he's doing what he can to make sure they get it, from all over the map.

Pastor Tim Milner with Essential Church in Huntsville says the phone call hit close to home.

"When I first found out, it was shock and terror. the image that's been circling around on the internet is the bus that's flipped. It affects me on a very personal level. We have friends involved in the incident. I have a man who I'd consider to be a dear friend in intensive care right now." says Milner.

Milner says the best way to help the victims right now, is prayer so, he wants to spread the word.

"We've got a team working on a prayer map. This prayer map. we're going to be putting a pin on a global map for every person praying for these victims and these families," says Milner

He wants people near and far to send an email.

The pastor says, "We're going to print off these prayer maps and give them to the victims and the families. I can never fully understand what these families and victims are going through right now but we want to stand in that gap with them.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.