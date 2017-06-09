Pastor helps victims of Atlanta bus crash

One killed and dozens injured in an Atlanta area bus crash yesterday. The church group from Alabama was traveling for a mission trip. Today, a pastor who knew some of the people on the bus is reaching out to give help to those affected.More >>
Thursday, June 8, 2017, a fox from the Fornof Road area in Columbus was tested by the state laboratory and found to have rabies.More >>
The suspect who Columbus police say led them on a deadly chase in Phenix City was supposed to make his first court appearance today has been rescheduled because of a conflict of interest.More >>
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announced that the Columbus Consolidated Government is the recipient of $300,000 U.S. EPA Brownfields Community-Wide Assessment Grant. ..More >>
Historic Columbus’s 9th annual Box City Summer Art Camp begins Monday, June 12 at the Wynton Arts Academy.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Police and officials at a Connecticut high school are investigating whether cupcakes tainted with bodily fluids were given to some seniors.More >>
A couple of Texas cops went into their own pockets to help an elderly gentleman in trouble.More >>
Subway worker Cathy Stafford challenged a robbery suspect during an act of bravery.More >>
Jackson police are at 2500 Bailey Avenue for a shooting.More >>
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.More >>
