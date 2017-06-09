Auburn High anglers earn major honors

LAKE EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - It's a busy weekend on the lakes in Alabama as Bassmaster's high school state tournament gets underway today.

Lake Eufaula's field of competitors have a big challenge ahead facing two Auburn High anglers with some nice resume’s.

A win this weekend would add to the already impressive year for Logan Parks and Lucas Lindsay.

Parks recently earned the title of Bassmaster High School All-American, one of only 12 anglers in the country.



“I didn't believe it at first,” Parks said. “I was like, 'this has got to be somebody messing with me.’”



Parks and his partner Lucas Lindsey also left a lasting impact on their school.

The pair helped start Auburn High's bass fishing team when they were in 8th grade.



Lindsay's a great angler in his own right. He earned Bassmaster's honorable mention to the Alabama All-State team.

Together they make a formidable pair that's already earned a spot in the national championship for the third time.



“It's always been, you know, you've got a certain chemistry with an individual and me and Logan just really work well together

and complement each other really well, and it's just been a great 4 or 5 years of fishing,” Lindsay said.



They placed third in the national tournament two years ago. This time they're back to take home the top prize.



“We kind of got that taste in our mouth that 'so close, but not quite there' taste,” Parks said.



“This is our last year so I'd like to go out with a bang,” Lindsay said.



Parks and Lindsay are competing this weekend on Lake Eufaula in the Alabama state tournament.

They'll head to the national championship tournament June 20th in Tennessee.



