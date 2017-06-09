Auburn High anglers earn major honors

The suspect who Columbus police say led them on a deadly chase in Phenix City was supposed to make his first court appearance today has been rescheduled because of a conflict of interest.More >>
The suspect who Columbus police say led them on a deadly chase in Phenix City was supposed to make his first court appearance today has been rescheduled because of a conflict of interest.More >>
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announced that the Columbus Consolidated Government is the recipient of $300,000 U.S. EPA Brownfields Community-Wide Assessment Grant. ..More >>
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announced that the Columbus Consolidated Government is the recipient of $300,000 U.S. EPA Brownfields Community-Wide Assessment Grant. ..More >>
Historic Columbus’s 9th annual Box City Summer Art Camp begins Monday, June 12 at the Wynton Arts Academy.More >>
Historic Columbus’s 9th annual Box City Summer Art Camp begins Monday, June 12 at the Wynton Arts Academy.More >>
News Leader 9 is learning more information on the chase ended in a deadly crash involving innocent bystanders along 14th Street.More >>
News Leader 9 is learning more information on the chase ended in a deadly crash involving innocent bystanders along 14th Street.More >>
Lee County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 4:46 a.m. Saturday morning reporting a medical issue involving a child from a residence off Lee Road 427 (Pierce Road) in Huntington Hills Subdivision north of Phenix City.More >>
Lee County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 4:46 a.m. Saturday morning reporting a medical issue involving a child from a residence off Lee Road 427 (Pierce Road) in Huntington Hills Subdivision north of Phenix City.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.More >>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Bullitt County couple was arrested on abuse charges after a follow-up interview with police.More >>
The Bullitt County couple was arrested on abuse charges after a follow-up interview with police.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
Two people are dead and four others are hurt after a wreck in Cullman County.More >>
Two people are dead and four others are hurt after a wreck in Cullman County.More >>