Vince Gill sell-out in LaGrange to boost local economy

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - Country music star Vince Gill will be performing at Sweetland Amphitheatre tonight in LaGrange.

This is one of many summer concerts happening there.

Officials are expecting thousands of dollars to pour into the local economy over the next few days because of the big show.

Gates opened at 7 p.m., but there were a number of people piling into the sold out concert Sweetland Amphitheatre.

Concert officials and residents both tells News Leader 9 this is something new for the area and they are excited to showcase what they have to offer.

Concert goer Brenda Looney says, "Any good entertainment for LaGrange is good and Vince Gill is very good."

Looney has lived in LaGrange all of our her life and says she's never seen something lift the economy like the summer concert series at Sweetland Amphitheatre.

The Director of Sweetland Amphitheatre, Becca Eiland says, "We have an exciting evening of entertainment tonight, tonight is our third show in our summer concert series."

Becca Eiland is the Director of Sweetland Amphitheatre. She says they have sold nearly 3000 tickets to people from all over the country for the concert tonight.

She says, "We have a total sold out show it has been a couple weeks now expecting close to 2400 people and we've got folks coming from we just pulled the patron list we've got folks coming from California, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and of course the immediate area."

When News Leader 9 asked about parking, Eiland says, "One thousand off-street parking spaces that are right outside of our entrance between there and our local high school that we hook up with, get here early just prepare to walk and be patient."

With thousands of dollars pouring into the local economy, Eiland says this is all part of the summer concert series plan.

"Our goal with this event is to showcase everything Troup County has to offer and for people to stay and play," she says.

