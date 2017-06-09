Funeral held for 15-month-old killed in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Family and friends said their final goodbye's to 15-month-old Konner Flowers who was allegedly killed by his babysitter on June 3 in Phenix City.

Loved ones of Konner gathered at Strifler-Hamby Funeral home in Phenix City this afternoon for funeral services.

The coroner says Konner died from blunt force trauma after being hit in the abdomen.

The suspect in the case, 48-year-old Mark Hagler, remains in the Lee County Jail tonight.

His bond has been raised to a quarter million dollars.

A judge ordered Hagler to pay ten thousand in cash before being released as he set his bond at 250 thousand dollars.

If he does make bond he will be required to wear an electronic monitor and must stay away from the victim's family and all children under the age of 18.

Authorities say Hagler was babysitting the child at the time.

