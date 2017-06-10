Suspect wanted in West Point shooting turns himself in

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) - One of the two suspects wanted in Thursday night's West Point shooting has been arrested.

On June 9, 2017, Deonte Scott, age 22, was arrested by the West Point Police Department for aggravated battery and aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Deonte Deonte Scott turned himself into officers of the West Point Police Department and was transported to the Troup County Jail.

The charges were in connection to the June 8, 2017, shooting which took place in the 1100 block of Avenue L.

Currently, the West Point Police Department Police has active warrants for the arrest of Delani Scott, age 38, of West Point.

The West Point Police Department is requesting assistance in this investigation and is encouraging anyone who may have any information in regards to this incident or the whereabouts of the suspect, Delani Scott, to contact the West Point Police Department 706-645-3525 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

