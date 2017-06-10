Search continues for wanted West Point shooting suspect, residents react

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) - One of the two suspects wanted in a shooting in West Point last week has been arrested.

On June 9, 22-year-old Deonte Scott was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Deonte Scott turned himself into West Point police and was transported to the Troup County Jail.

The charges were in connection to the June 8 shooting which took place in the 1100 block of Avenue L.

The victim was transported to the West Georgia Medical Center, where he was treated for a single gunshot wound.

Currently, the West Point Police Department Police has active warrants for the arrest of 38-year-old Delani Scott of West Point.

West Point police say the suspects are uncle and nephew.

If you have any information on this shooting or know where Delani Scott may be, you are asked to contact the West Point Police Department 706-645-3525 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

