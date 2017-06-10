Visa granted for detained Shaw High School graduate

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Shaw High School graduate, Jose Gonzalez Ochoa, who was detained for his current immigration status is now eligible for a U Visa in order to remain in the U.S.

The U Visa is reserved for victims of domestic violence.

Gonzalez' father was charged in 2016 with simple battery, physical harm, and family violence after allegedly "pushing and punching" his son.

No word yet on when Gonzalez will appear in court.

