Columbus State University fraternity hosts Glow-K 5K Race

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus State University’s Sigma Nu Fraternity presents Glow-K, a glow-in-the-dark 5K run tonight on CSU's main campus.

The fraternity organized the event to benefit the Fort Benning Wounded Warrior Association an organization that assists injured service members.

The race will be filled with glow-in-the-dark lights.

Runners and onlookers are encouraged to wear bright, neon colored clothing and glow-in-the-dark accessories.

Glow lights will illuminate the course as participants progress through the run.

This year will also feature awards for best dressed and most dollars raised by a runner.

The finish line will include a large pavilion where participants can enjoy loud rave-style music performed live by a DJ with bright, neon and glow-in-the-dark lights.

Registration is 20 dollars and the event starts at 9 p.m.

Runners should show up at least 30 minutes prior to complete registration and prepare for the race.

