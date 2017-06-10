Lee County Sheriff's Office arrest man for stabbing his girlfriend

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Tony Deshawn Bentley Jr. of Moultrie, Georgia for domestic violence in the second degree after stabbing his girlfriend.

On June 8, 2017, at 12:51 p.m. CST the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a female needing medical assistance.

Deputies responded to a business on Alabama Highway 169 in Opelika, Alabama where they discovered the victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The 32-year-old victim was flown by Life Flight to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia for nonlife-threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, the victim came running into the business screaming for help while bleeding profusely from several different places on her body.

A black SUV belonging to the suspect was found in the driveway of another business where the assault took place.

The offender, who was later identified as 29-year-old Tony Deshawn Bentley Jr., fled the scene on foot but was found hiding in a friend’s vehicle attempting to escape capture.

Lee County Investigators recovered a knife in the suspect’s vehicle believed to be the weapon used in this crime.

Bentley is being held in the Lee County Detention Facility on a 15 thousand dollar bond.

In the state of Alabama Domestic Violence in the second degree is a Class B felony.

If you have any information about this case or any other case please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7150 or the Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.

