Columbus mayor proclaims 'Chattahoochee Valley Parent to Parent LLC Day'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Chattahoochee Valley Parent to Parent teamed up with Fathers Incorporated Friday afternoon for a new proclamation from Mayor Teresa Tomlinson n the Chattahoochee Valley.

The mayor of Columbus officially proclaimed Friday, June 9, 2017, as Chattahoochee Valley Parent to Parent LLC Day.

This day is designed to encourage planned reading activities in support of fathers and their children.

Organizers say teaching kids to read is nourishment for the brain and pointed out 11 reasons to why you should read to the kid.

The organizations hope to make a profound impact in the community by empowering parents to actively engage in their children's education by simply reading to them.

The event was held at Mildred Terry Library and open to the public.

