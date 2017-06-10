Miss Georgia Pageant kicks off at Columbus RiverCenter

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Fifty-four queens from all across the State of Georgia are in Columbus this evening kicking off competition week for Miss Georgia.

New Leader 9 was live at the RiverCenter in Uptown Columbus for the pageant kick-off.

That is where 54 beautiful Miss Georgia contestants were present for the Meet the Crowns event.

This is where people from the community are getting the opportunity to meet all 54 Contestants including the teens, contestants, and princesses.

Today's event will conclude with the Miss Georgia Parade that will be taking place on Uptown.

Competition week officially kicks off Tuesday night here at the RiverCenter.

