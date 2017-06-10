Dozens gather for Box Springs Community Day

BOX SPRINGS, GA (WTVM) - The community of Box Springs came together to honor and remember the small community's history.

Dozens of people came out of the community day earlier this afternoon.

"Family" was the theme of the gathering as people celebrated what was once a town of more than 1,500 people.

The fun was open to people from Box Springs and included food singing and fellowship.

Barbara Sizemore, a resident of Box Springs says, "You know, we work together and that's what everybody needs to do, and do it in love."

On Sunday, the community will come together again to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the volunteer fire department.

