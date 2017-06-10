Paws Humane hosts annual Barks and Blues Adoption Festival

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It's that time of year for PAWS Humane in Columbus, coming back to host the 2nd Annual Barks and Blues Festival.

Casey Smith PAWS Humane says, "We have the 'Name Your Own Price' adoption special going. You name the price, and you get to take home your forever friends. So, we're encouraging everyone to come out and just see what we got going on."

It's also a time to raise funds for the number of services PAWS offers to local pets.

"We also have an affordable vet clinic here, and we do a lot of community outreach and humane education," says Smith.

The Palmer family are familiar with rescue dogs.

They say, "We heard about it last year, missed out on it. We've always come to PAWS looking for dogs, almost all of our dogs have been rescues, as he was."

"It's just rewarding, knowing that you got a dog off a concrete floor and a cot, and being able to bring him home, put him in your bed and give him a second chance," says volunteer Amber Scott.

With 80 different cats and dogs waiting for adoption, families and volunteers want to support PAWS' mission to find each animal a forever home.

The Palmer family says, "Come out here and save a life. That's all that matters. Adopt, don't shop. That's what we always say."

PAWS Humane volunteers say a crowd of 600 came to the festival last year.

That turnout doubled this afternoon and organizers plan to host this again next year.

