Opelika woman dies from gunshot wound

Opelika police are investigating a woman's death. Early Saturday afternoon, police received a 911 call of a female gunshot victim in the 1900 block of Toomer Street.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tony Deshawn Bentley Jr. of Moultrie, Georgia for domestic violence in the second degree after stabbing his girlfriend.More >>
Shaw High School graduate, Jose Gonzalez Ochoa, who was detained for his current immigration status is now eligible for a U Visa in order to remain in the U.S.More >>
One of the two suspects wanted in Thursday night's West Point shooting has been arrested.More >>
Family and friends say their final goodbye's to a 15-month-old boy who was allegedly killed by his babysitter on June 3 in Phenix City.More >>
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded a 3.6 magnitude earthquake in northwestern Arkansas.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
