Opelika woman dies from gunshot wound

Opelika police are investigating a woman's death.

Early Saturday afternoon, police received a 911 call of a female gunshot victim in the 1900 block of Toomer Street.

Police said when they arrived, they discovered a 35-year-old female in her home with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Medical Examiner’s Office in Montgomery for an autopsy.

The woman's name is not being released at this time until all family members have been notified.

At this time, police said the incident is being treated as a death investigation.

The manner of death has not been determined pending autopsy results.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220 or the Opelika Police Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

This is developing story, we will continue to provide updates.

