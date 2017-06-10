Opelika woman dies from gunshot wound

Opelika Police confirm early Saturday afternoon, police received a 911 call of a female gunshot victim in the 1900 block of Toomer Street.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tony Deshawn Bentley Jr. of Moultrie, Georgia for domestic violence in the second degree after stabbing his girlfriend.More >>
One of the two suspects wanted in Thursday night's West Point shooting has been arrested.More >>
Shaw High School graduate, Jose Gonzalez Ochoa, who was detained for his current immigration status is now eligible for a U Visa in order to remain in the U.S.More >>
Family and friends say their final goodbye's to a 15-month-old boy who was allegedly killed by his babysitter on June 3 in Phenix City.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Solicitor's Office released hundreds of exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp who confessed to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.More >>
Three construction workers are dead following an accident on I-40 Eastbound at Whitaker Road.More >>
Tyson Foods Inc is recalling approximately 2,485,374 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the FDA announced.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
