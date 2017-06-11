Georgia's "Teacher of the Year" to be announced Monday

ATLANTA (AP/WTVM) - Georgia's Department of Education will recognize a special teacher this week.

The 2018 "Teacher of the Year" will be announced at an event on Monday in Pine Mountain. The program began in 1971 and recognizes an exceptional public school teacher each year based on nominations from local school superintendents.

A panel of judges including teachers, past winners of the award and administrators chose 10 finalists out of 150 applicants. Judges then listen to speeches and hold interviews with the finalists.

The teacher chosen for the recognition works with the Department of Education for a full year, including appearances at conferences and giving workshops to fellow educators.

Here are the 2018 Georgia Teacher of the Year Finalists

Gerald Kosoff , AP Calculus, AP Statistics, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Atlanta Public Schools

, AP Calculus, AP Statistics, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Atlanta Public Schools Dominique Vidal Nichols , World Literature, AP English Literature and Composition, Westside High, Bibb County Schools

, World Literature, AP English Literature and Composition, Westside High, Bibb County Schools Paulette M. Allard , Honors Biology and Forensic Science, Harrison High, Cobb County Schools

, Honors Biology and Forensic Science, Harrison High, Cobb County Schools Suzette Weinhardt , Mathematics, Accelerated Geometry, Algebra 2, Pre-Calculus, Sandy Creek High, Fayette County Schools

, Mathematics, Accelerated Geometry, Algebra 2, Pre-Calculus, Sandy Creek High, Fayette County Schools Jamie Lynn McFarland , Grades 3-5 Severe/Profound Intellectual Disabilities, Rock Springs Elementary, Gwinnett County Schools

, Grades 3-5 Severe/Profound Intellectual Disabilities, Rock Springs Elementary, Gwinnett County Schools Susan Donlin , Adapted Curriculum, Marietta Middle, Marietta City Schools

, Adapted Curriculum, Marietta Middle, Marietta City Schools Dr. K. Paige Cole , AP United States Government and U.S. History, North Oconee High, Oconee County Schools

, AP United States Government and U.S. History, North Oconee High, Oconee County Schools Jonathan Deen , American Government, Dual Enrollment U.S. and World History, Putnam County High, Putnam County Schools

, American Government, Dual Enrollment U.S. and World History, Putnam County High, Putnam County Schools Laura Gerlach , 5th Grade, Furlow Charter School of Sumter County

, 5th Grade, Furlow Charter School of Sumter County John R. Tibbetts, Economics, Worth County High, Worth County Schools

Last year's winner, Casey Bethel, teaches Advanced Placement physics and biology and physical science at a high school in Douglasville.

Click here to learn more about the Georgia Teacher of the Year Program.

