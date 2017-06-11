Georgia's "Teacher of the Year" to be announced Monday

The Auburn University Board of Trustees on Friday approved naming the institution's new performing arts center in honor of retiring president Jay Gogue and his wife, Susie.More >>
The Auburn University Board of Trustees on Friday approved naming the institution's new performing arts center in honor of retiring president Jay Gogue and his wife, Susie.More >>
One Atlanta man got to experience something most people never will, shaking hands with a President.More >>
One Atlanta man got to experience something most people never will, shaking hands with a President.More >>
Georgia's Department of Education will recognize a special teacher this week.More >>
Georgia's Department of Education will recognize a special teacher this week.More >>
Opelika police are investigating a woman's death. Early Saturday afternoon, police received a 911 call of a female gunshot victim in the 1900 block of Toomer Street.More >>
Opelika police are investigating a woman's death. Early Saturday afternoon, police received a 911 call of a female gunshot victim in the 1900 block of Toomer Street.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tony Deshawn Bentley Jr. of Moultrie, Georgia for domestic violence in the second degree after stabbing his girlfriend.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tony Deshawn Bentley Jr. of Moultrie, Georgia for domestic violence in the second degree after stabbing his girlfriend.More >>
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.More >>
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
Several people told WBTV that a popular Carowinds roller coaster, the Intimidator, was stuck for nearly 30 minutes.More >>
Several people told WBTV that a popular Carowinds roller coaster, the Intimidator, was stuck for nearly 30 minutes.More >>