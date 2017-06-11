AU's new performing arts center named for retiring president Jay and Susie Gogue

VP for Development, President of the Auburn University Foundation Jane DiFolco Parker, right, Auburn University 18th president Jay Gogue and his wife, Susie. (Source: Auburn University)

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The Auburn University Board of Trustees on Friday approved naming the institution's new performing arts center in honor of retiring president Jay Gogue and his wife, Susie.

The Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center fulfill the Gogues' vision for a world-class performing arts center at Auburn University.

Gogue began his tenure as Auburn University's 18th president in 2007 and will retire June 16.

Located across from the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art on South College Street in Auburn, the center's proximity to the museum creates a new arts district for the university.

The Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center is expected to be completed by 2019.

