Former President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on flight

ATLANTA (WTVM) – One Atlanta man got to experience something most people never will, shaking hands with a President.

"What a pleasure," Sheffield said. "Thank you."

Sheffield was on his way to Washington, D.C. on Friday to participate in Trans Lobby Day, when the former president boarded the flight and shook the hand of every passenger before they took off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Sheffield told WSB-TV in Atlanta that it was remarkably apparent that the former president has a genuine love for people.

Sheffield recorded the moment on his cellphone and posted the video to Twitter, and it has gotten nearly 10,000 retweets and close to 25,000 likes.

Sheffield tells us he thinks we all need some political warm and fuzzies right now and that the moment is a nice reprieve from party politics.

Jimmy Carter is on my plane to DC from ATL and just shook every hand of every passenger. #swoon #atl #delta pic.twitter.com/y6otolbhPj — JamesParkerSheffield (@JayShef) June 8, 2017

