LaGrange first responders hold annual Youth Police and Fire Camp

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – It's summertime, and that means summer camps are starting up soon.

First responders in LaGrange are back to show local students a glimpse of what they do day in and day out at their stations during the annual Youth Police and Fire camp.

This is the latest chapter in this 30-year program, hosted by both the LaGrange Police and LaGrange Fire Department.

The pros will take kids ranging from ages 7 to 16 and give them an up-close look at the daily routine of emergency responders. The camp is limited to the first 40 students per age group who apply.

Camp organizers said each student can expect to participate in hands-on activities, whether it's physical or mental, while also building on skills like teamwork, a quality counselors tell the kids is crucial when working for police and fire departments.

Special guests from each department will also visit the campers at the recreation center on LaFayette Parkway and teach classes on Internet safety, personal safety, bullying, and emergency assistance demonstrations.

The first round of the Youth Camp kicks off Monday at 8 a.m. and goes on until June 16.

Then next week, from June 19-23, is the camp's last week.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.