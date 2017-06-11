Man arrested on aggravated assault charges in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have arrested a man on aggravated assault charges following a dispute in east Columbus.

Police arrested 25-year old Czar Carter Saturday evening around 7 at the Shell gas station at 5757 Buena Vista Road.

Carter is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of an officer, and reckless driving among other charges.

Carter is being held in the Muscogee County Jail.

