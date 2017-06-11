Study: Fruits, veggies have healthy impact on Alabama economy

Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
First responders in LaGrange are back to show local students a glimpse of what they do day in and day out at their stations during the annual Youth Police and Fire camp.More >>
One Atlanta man got to experience something most people never will, shaking hands with a President.More >>
While fruits and vegetables are undeniably good for the body, they’re also a major boost for Alabama’s economy, according to a new study.More >>
Columbus police have arrested a man on aggravated assault charges following a dispute in east Columbus.More >>
Georgia's Department of Education will recognize a special teacher this week.More >>
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded a 3.6 magnitude earthquake in northwestern Arkansas.More >>
Tyson Foods Inc is recalling approximately 2,485,374 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the FDA announced.More >>