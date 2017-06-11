COLGAY to honor Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting victims 1-year later

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – As the one-year anniversary of the deadly shooting of 49 clubgoers approaches, one local organization is planning to honor the victims of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting.

COLGAY Pride is planning to honor victims of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting with a memorial and candlelight vigil just one year after the tragic attack.

On June 12, 2016, 49 people were gunned down and dozens were injured when gunman Omar Mateen entered the club around 2 a.m. and began shooting.

It was considered one of the deadliest mass shooting in the United States and the nation's worst terror attack since 9/11.

In honor of those victims, COLGAY Pride is taking action outside the Columbus Government Center Monday night at 8, next to the Springer Opera House.

The event will also be a platform to fight bullying, discrimination, and violence against the gay community.

COLGAY Pride's Director, Jeremy Hobbs, says most importantly the event will be a memorial for the Orlando Pulse Night Club victim's.

“Don't let them die in vain. We need to do more legislation we need to have tougher gun control laws and things of that nature to make sure guns don't fall into the wrong hands. June is Pride Month. That's one of the things that shocked our nation because, in the midst of everybody celebrating, one lone shooter comes and kills almost 50 people,” Hobbs said.

Hobbs says because of last year's massive shooting more LGBTQ safe zones are opening in Columbus including the recently opened club Velvet Room located where club Medallion once was on Midtown Drive in Midtown Columbus.

Hobbs says it's a place where people can go to party while staying safe.

Safe zones for the LGBT community are also places in town that do not permit a gun inside their establishment.

A day of services is planned in the Orlando area to reflect on those killed in last year’s shooting, including a private service at the nightclub for survivors, locals officials, and club employees.

