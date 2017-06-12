St. Francis PrimeTime program to give tips for living a longer life

The St. Francis PrimeTime program is Thursday, June 15 and will focus on the topic, “Living a Longer Life: The Top 5 Lifestyle Modifications Needed Now.”

The PrimeTime program offers health screenings and educational programs to help people 50 and older live healthier and longer lives.

Registrations and screenings start at 9:15 a.m. and the programs begins at 9:45 a.m.

Speakers include Kathryn Hines, RD, CDE, a registered dietician and certified diabetes educator, and registered nurse and certified diabetes educator, Missie Knight. The lecture is open to the public and takes place in the Sara Ruth Carroll Auditorium in the Butler Pavillion at 2300 Manchester Expy.

To register for the PrimeTime program, call 706-320-8060 or email PrimeTime@sfhga.com. To register online, click here.

