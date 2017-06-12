Tyson recalls ready to eat breaded chicken products

Tyson Foods is recalling more than 2 million pounds of its chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The products include the ready-to-eat breaded chicken items. The products could contain milk, which is not listed on the product label. There have been no confirmed reports of allergic reactions due to the consumption of these products.

