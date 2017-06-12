Storm Team 9: Have the umbrella handy this week!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a break from the wet weather the last few days we'll see rain chances on the rise as moisture values increase. It's going to be a muggy, cloudy and slightly wet week. You can expect a 20-50% rain chance each afternoon through Friday and the weekend.

Today and Friday will see the highest rain chance this work week with Wednesday being the driest. Each day the best time to see rain will be after lunch and before dinner time. A few thunderstorms are also possible. Afternoon will stay in the upper 80s with a few reaching the low 90s - especially on Wednesday.

Father's Day weekend looks to have a wet Saturday and slightly drier Sunday with highs near 90 under a cloudy sky.

