CSU to host cyber security summer camp for middle school students

Columbus State University will host a cyber security summer camp for middle school students from Monday, June 19-Saturday, June 24. The camp is sponsored by the National Security Administration (NSA).

Camp GenCyber’s objective is to broaden the students’ understanding of and interest in cyber security and safe online behavior. A team of computer science professors will inspire campers with programming and cyber games.

The camp takes place in the Center for Commerce and Technology on Columbus State’s main campus from 8 a.m. to 4: 30 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. To be eligible for the camp, campers must have been enrolled in sixth, seventh, or either grade during the 2016-2017 academic school year.

Registration is free and includes breakfast and lunch. Transportation from Richards and Rothschild Middle Schools is also included.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.