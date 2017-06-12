Opelika police arrest man in connection with Toomer St. homicide

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – The Opelika Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the Toomer Street homicide that killed a 35-year-old woman.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Timothy O’Neal James of Lafayette, AL for murder.

Darlene Litter was killed on Saturday, June 10 after she was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home on Toomer Street.

James was placed in the Lee County Jail to await bond or trial.

The Opelika Police Department continues to investigate this incident.

