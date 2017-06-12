Columbus man arrested for slapping woman’s dog while intoxicated

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus man has been arrested for allegedly slapping a dog while intoxicated.

According to a police report, on Sunday, June 11 an officer was called out to the 4000 block of Hickory Avenue in reference to someone slapping a dog.

The officer spoke with a woman who says she saw a man pass her yard and slap her dog that was behind her fence.

Another person in the area also says that he heard his dogs barking and that’s when he went outside and noticed a man kicking and swinging at the dogs behind the fence.

The man was later identified has 34-year-old Brent Ford. The officer spoke with Ford prior to this incident at another location due to him drinking beer in public.

Police say while speaking with Ford about him drinking, it was clear that he was intoxicated.

He has been charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and cruelty to animals.

