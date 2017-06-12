Columbus man arrested for slapping woman’s dog while intoxicated

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - One person has been injured following a log truck accident in Opelika.More >>
OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - One person has been injured following a log truck accident in Opelika.More >>
The St. Francis PrimeTime program is Thursday, June 15 and will focus on the topic, “Living a Longer Life: The Top 5 Lifestyle Modifications Needed Now.”More >>
The St. Francis PrimeTime program is Thursday, June 15 and will focus on the topic, “Living a Longer Life: The Top 5 Lifestyle Modifications Needed Now.”More >>
A Columbus man has been arrested for being disorderly while intoxicated and cruelty to animals on Sunday, June 11.More >>
A Columbus man has been arrested for being disorderly while intoxicated and cruelty to animals on Sunday, June 11.More >>
Columbus State University will host a cyber security summer camp for middle school students from Monday, June 19-Saturday, June 24.More >>
Columbus State University will host a cyber security summer camp for middle school students from Monday, June 19-Saturday, June 24.More >>
Opelika Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the Toomer Street homicide that killed a 35-year-old woman.More >>
Opelika Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the Toomer Street homicide that killed a 35-year-old woman.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
The Solicitor's Office released more than 250 exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, who confessed in May 2017 to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.More >>
The Solicitor's Office released more than 250 exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, who confessed in May 2017 to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.More >>
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.More >>
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.More >>
The usually hidden venomous spider tends to come out in summer as people move in and out of houses and do spring cleaning, experts say.More >>
The usually hidden venomous spider tends to come out in summer as people move in and out of houses and do spring cleaning, experts say.More >>
The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.More >>
The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
Authorities have resumed their search for 16-year-old swimmer off the South Carolina coast.More >>
Authorities have resumed their search for 16-year-old swimmer off the South Carolina coast.More >>