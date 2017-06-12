Hearing pushed back again for alleged driver in deadly Phenix City chase

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The man reportedly at the wheel of a stolen SUV who led police on a deadly chase into Phenix City was scheduled to go before a judge Monday morning.

Instead, Dezhaun Dumas will be back in Columbus Recorder's Court Friday due to a conflict of interest, leaving him without a lawyer.

The Public Defender's Office says the other suspect in the case is represented by the state attorney's office.

The owner of the car Dumas is accused of taking says she's heartbroken, after the chase nine days ago ended with a deadly crash on 14th Street in Phenix City.

“My heart goes out to these people,” Betty Mayfield said.

The court says it is actively seeking an outside Public Defender for Dumas.

